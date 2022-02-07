Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.42 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,011.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 139,782 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

