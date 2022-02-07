Wedbush Comments on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,487 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

