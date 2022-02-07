Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.