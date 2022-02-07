Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised by Analyst

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qorvo in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 68.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

