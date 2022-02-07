StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head to Head Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCo and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 8 2 0 1.92 E2open Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60

StoneCo presently has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 144.84%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.16%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -7.57% -1.98% -0.85% E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 6.42 $165.69 million ($0.18) -74.50 E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.19 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

