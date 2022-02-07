Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 235

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.03.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $20.92 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

