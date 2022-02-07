National Bank Financial Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$2.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

