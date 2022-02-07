ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce sales of $25.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.30 million and the lowest is $24.18 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year sales of $82.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

