National Bank Financial Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$11.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.86.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

