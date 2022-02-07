Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

