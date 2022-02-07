Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 360,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,592. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

