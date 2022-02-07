Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

