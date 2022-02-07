Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $95.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

