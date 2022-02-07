Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.