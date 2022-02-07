Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MSHXF stock opened at 24.62 on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of 23.75 and a 52-week high of 26.99.
About Mitsubishi Shokuhin
