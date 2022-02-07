Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given New CHF 4,050 Price Target at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,088.48.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

