Barclays Raises International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to SEK 80

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its target price raised by Barclays from SEK 70 to SEK 80 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

