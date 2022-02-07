Morgan Stanley Trims Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Target Price to GBX 2,200

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,200 ($29.58) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FQVTF. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,700.00.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

