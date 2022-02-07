Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Panasonic Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Panasonic in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PCRFY opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

