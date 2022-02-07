FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

BRDS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76. Bird Global has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bird Global stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

