Robert W. Baird Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $90.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

