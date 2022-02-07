Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $277.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.55.

RACE opened at $230.13 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

