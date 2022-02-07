Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Upgraded by TD Securities to Speculative Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XBC.V. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

