Contrasting MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) & UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.66% 7.95% 6.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 0.98 -$5.07 million N/A N/A UniFirst $1.83 billion 1.87 $151.11 million $7.51 24.07

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.7, meaning that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 0 1 0 3.00

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

UniFirst beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the United States and Canada. The Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items primarily for the purpose of providing these goods to the U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning reporting segment. The Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning segment sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services at limited customer locations. The First Aid segment provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies as well as maintains wholesale distribution and pill packaging operations. The Corporate segment consists of costs associated with its distribution center, sales and marketing, informatio

