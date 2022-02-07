$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to report sales of $58.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kore Group.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kore Group stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Kore Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KORE opened at $5.51 on Monday. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.