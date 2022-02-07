Contrasting Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00

Equitable has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Equitable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and Equitable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.15 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.13 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.27

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Equitable beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

