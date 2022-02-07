Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $445.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's Medicaid business has been strongly contributing to its top line for years now. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. Total revenues for 2022 are expected within $91.6-$93.2 billion. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. We believe, its financial resilience will continue to boost investors’ confidence. It reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, backed by membership growth and higher premiums. Solid contributions from its Retail and Healthcare Services units are major positives. However, its rising costs weigh on margins. Weak ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders' funds. The latest slashed Medicare outlook poses a threat. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

