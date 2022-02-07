The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $227.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $206.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.