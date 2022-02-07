BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. BCE has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $236,372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $38,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

