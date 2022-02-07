Barclays Increases Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €78.50

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its target price upped by Barclays from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.42.

PUBGY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

