Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NLY opened at $7.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

