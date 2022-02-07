Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zynga stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

