Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.19 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

