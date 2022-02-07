Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Central Garden & Pet Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

