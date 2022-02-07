Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

