Brokers Offer Predictions for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,613 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 239,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

