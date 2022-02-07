Research Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.64.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

