Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $38.24 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.