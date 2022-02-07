Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE:GTS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
