Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

