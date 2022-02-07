Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE MOD opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

