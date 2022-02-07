Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.