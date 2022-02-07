Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

