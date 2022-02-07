Analyzing SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Telesat alerts:

This table compares Telesat and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesat N/A 49.27% 41.20% SeaChange International -43.21% -25.47% -18.89%

This table compares Telesat and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesat N/A N/A $93.09 million $3.68 6.30 SeaChange International $22.00 million 2.63 -$21.76 million ($0.26) -4.54

Telesat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Telesat has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telesat and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50

SeaChange International has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given SeaChange International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaChange International is more favorable than Telesat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Telesat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Telesat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telesat beats SeaChange International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.