Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.81.

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $212.56 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average is $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

