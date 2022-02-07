Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce sales of $2.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $5.24 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

