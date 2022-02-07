Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of -134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

