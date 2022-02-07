Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $722.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $782.00 to $722.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a buy rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $489.86 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

