Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.56.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.