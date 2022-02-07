Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of FNV opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 796,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,257,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 60,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

