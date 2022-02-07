SITE Centers (SITC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.