New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

